Oprah’s advice about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘far from coincidental’

File Footage

Experts warn that the timing of Oprah’s advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is in no way ‘coincidental’.



These admissions and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

Mr Wotton's claims have been made to the DailyMail and there he was quoted saying, “Oprah made the comments on CBS to her BFF Gayle King, another so-called friend of Meghan who showed absolutely no interest in the C-list actress while a star of Suits, but all of a sudden was in her inner circle the moment she started dating a prince.”

“While Oprah insisted to Gayle that Harry and Meghan hadn't directly asked for her advice, trust me that this early morning telly intervention, reported all around the world, was far from coincidental.”