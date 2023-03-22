 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Oprah’s advice about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘far from coincidental’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn that the timing of Oprah’s advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is in no way ‘coincidental’.

These admissions and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

Mr Wotton's claims have been made to the DailyMail and there he was quoted saying, “Oprah made the comments on CBS to her BFF Gayle King, another so-called friend of Meghan who showed absolutely no interest in the C-list actress while a star of Suits, but all of a sudden was in her inner circle the moment she started dating a prince.”

“While Oprah insisted to Gayle that Harry and Meghan hadn't directly asked for her advice, trust me that this early morning telly intervention, reported all around the world, was far from coincidental.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle warned of ‘public sentiment’ amid plans to relaunch her blog

Meghan Markle warned of ‘public sentiment’ amid plans to relaunch her blog
Cameron Diaz set to bids farewell to industry again

Cameron Diaz set to bids farewell to industry again
Sofia Coppola daughter 'grounded' video goes viral

Sofia Coppola daughter 'grounded' video goes viral

Law Roach reveals Zendaya’s major role in his decision to retire

Law Roach reveals Zendaya’s major role in his decision to retire
Streaming boosts recorded music revenue

Streaming boosts recorded music revenue
Riley Keough ‘deeply upset’ how things ‘unfolding’ amid Priscilla Presley lawsuit

Riley Keough ‘deeply upset’ how things ‘unfolding’ amid Priscilla Presley lawsuit
Prince Andrew was in ‘substantial discomfort’ over settlement of scandal

Prince Andrew was in ‘substantial discomfort’ over settlement of scandal
'Swarm' actor shocks with nude scene

'Swarm' actor shocks with nude scene
Riley Keough admits it was ‘easier’ to ‘play dumb’ before her Cannes debut

Riley Keough admits it was ‘easier’ to ‘play dumb’ before her Cannes debut