Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walked into ‘cynicism and ugliness’

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly walked into a world ruled by ‘cynicism’ and ‘ugliness’ in the eyes of experts.



These admissions and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

His accusations have been brought to light by the DailyMail.

“It's cynical, it's ugly, but it's how the Hollywood elite have always operated; friendship is very rarely genuine, but instead determined by someone's power and influence.”

“Oprah made a similar public intervention following the death of the late Queen, proving that even a family tragedy is an event she will happily wade into to spread pro-Meghan propaganda if it gives her a voice of authority on a royal event.”