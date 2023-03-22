 
Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ for place in woke movement: ‘Oprah knows it’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for over estimating their ability to retain influence in America and Oprah’s bid to ‘bank’ on it all.

These admissions and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

His accusations have been brought to light by the DailyMail.

He started by saying, “Meghan hangs on every word uttered by Gayle and Oprah in particular, who she regards as queens of the American celebrity woke movement, of which she is so desperate to be a part.”

Thus “The message to Meghan from her pair of faux friends came through loud and clear: We need you to be at the coronation in order for us to retain our own influence as your powerhouse American media mates.”

