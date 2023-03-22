 
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need a rebrand’: ‘Or will face a rocky future’

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been issued a dire warning in regards to the ‘rocky futures’ that await them if they don’t rebrand away from the Firm, fast.

A reputation management expert issued these warnings to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The expert in question is the co-founder of Go Up, and in their interview with Express UK, they warned, “The Sussexes have found themselves in a split position.”

“There are a number of avenues ahead of them, all of them rocky but some with bright futures and others, not so bright.”

“They have to thread the needle. Their entire brand, down to their last names, is that of being senior royals.”

“Pushing the boat out too far would of course risk fully ostracising themselves from their family.”

“I am not in a position to comment on this on a personal level, although I imagine that this would be very painful for everyone involved. From a PR point of view, it would cut off their brand at the root.”

