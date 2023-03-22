 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Olivia Colman nearly rejected 'Great Expectations' offer

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Olivia Colman nearly rejected Great Expectations offer
Olivia Colman nearly rejected 'Great Expectations' offer

Olivia Colman revealed that she almost turned down Great Expectations because of her bond with Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter.

Speaking to BBC News before the premiere, The Nights Manager actor said she hesitated to take up the role her former The Crown co-stars Anderson and Bonham Carter tackled.

“I really did struggle with the idea of being compared with my mates,” she added.

She continued, “[But] I did want to play [Miss Havisham] so I thought, ‘well, it’s what happens with all actors. You all end up playing the same parts sometimes, and that’s okay. So hopefully Gillian and Helly don’t think I’m doing a terrible job of this!”

The Oscar winner actor donned the Miss Havisham role in the upcoming BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens's popular novel.

Great Expectations is set to release on BBC One at 9 pm on Sunday, 26 March.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston says ‘sorry’ to Adam Sandler: Here’s why

Jennifer Aniston says ‘sorry’ to Adam Sandler: Here’s why
Kate Middleton spotted dancing in unseen photo from James Middleton wedding, fans claim

Kate Middleton spotted dancing in unseen photo from James Middleton wedding, fans claim
'Shazam' star takes to Twitter amid film bombed

'Shazam' star takes to Twitter amid film bombed
'Tár' could be Todd Field's last film

'Tár' could be Todd Field's last film
Jason Ritter admits entered showbiz industry via father's connection

Jason Ritter admits entered showbiz industry via father's connection
Meghan Markle warned of ‘public sentiment’ amid plans to relaunch her blog

Meghan Markle warned of ‘public sentiment’ amid plans to relaunch her blog
Cameron Diaz set to bids farewell to industry again

Cameron Diaz set to bids farewell to industry again
Sofia Coppola daughter 'grounded' video goes viral

Sofia Coppola daughter 'grounded' video goes viral

Law Roach reveals Zendaya’s major role in his decision to retire

Law Roach reveals Zendaya’s major role in his decision to retire
Streaming boosts recorded music revenue

Streaming boosts recorded music revenue
Riley Keough ‘deeply upset’ how things ‘unfolding’ amid Priscilla Presley lawsuit

Riley Keough ‘deeply upset’ how things ‘unfolding’ amid Priscilla Presley lawsuit
Prince Andrew was in ‘substantial discomfort’ over settlement of scandal

Prince Andrew was in ‘substantial discomfort’ over settlement of scandal