Wednesday Mar 22 2023
'Tár' could be Todd Field's last film

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

'Tár' could be Todd Field's last film

Todd Field suggested that there is a high chance that Tár would be his last film.

“There’s a real challenge in making a film of any size. It’s not for the faint of heart,” Field told Cinema Scope.

“I wish I was cut out for different stuff because I probably wouldn’t make more films. It takes a great deal out of me to make a film; I don’t know that I’ll ever make another one.”

On making another feature film, the 59-year-old replied, “I don’t think so,” continuing that “TÁR” could be his last effort. “Yes, I think so…I didn’t think about it until just now. It’s highly likely,” he stated.

But the critically-acclaimed director hinted that his decision could change, “I hope it’s possible,” Field added.

Field-helmed TÁR” was netted six Academy Awards nominations, including lead star Cate Blanchett for Best Actress and Field for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, as well as Best Picture.

