Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William's coronation plan about Louis revealed

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to make one major move to stop their youngest son, Prince Louis, from being "left out" at King Charles III's coronation in May.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are trying to do all they can to ensure that Prince George and Princess Charlotte's younger brother Louis doesn't feel left out, royal expert Angela Mollard has told Express UK.

The royal couple to use the forthcoming Coronation to ensure their youngest child has a strong bond with the monarchy, according to Mollard.

 He doesn't go down the same route as his uncle, Prince Harry. In order to ensure that Louis is there for when George becomes King, the royal couple are said to want their younger son to have the memories of the royal celebration this spring.

The expert then suggested that having all three of the couple's children at the Coronation will lesser the chance of a repeated rift in the future.

Mollard also claimed that the family-of-five show "very much" stick together. She claims that they enforce the 'We're a family, we do it all together'", adding that they "do not want an offshoot like Harry in the future".

