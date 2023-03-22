 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William makes secret visit to Poland to meet troops helping Ukraine

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Prince William makes secret visit to Poland to meet troops helping Ukraine

Future king Prince William has made a surprise visit to Poland to meet British and Polish troops helping Ukraine's war effort against Russia.

The Prince of Wales, who's on a two-day visit to Poland, went to military bases in Rzeszów in the south-east of the country near the Ukraine border, where the Royal Artillery and other British units are working with western allies to train Ukrainians and funnel weapons to troops resisting the Russian invasion.

King Charles III's eldest son lauded the efforts of troops for "defending our freedoms”. he added: "Everyone back home thoroughly supports you."

William took to his and Kate's official Instagram account to share the details of his unannounced visit, saying: "This afternoon I travelled to Poland to meet British and Polish troops, where I heard about their extraordinary work in support of Ukraine."

He added: "My message to them on behalf of all of us, thank you!"

Previously Prince William said: "Our nations have strong ties. Through our cooperation in support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom, which are also our freedoms and yours, these ties are further strengthened."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William's coronation plan about Louis revealed

Kate Middleton, Prince William's coronation plan about Louis revealed
Jana Kramer shares two cents about ‘cheating’ partners in a relationship

Jana Kramer shares two cents about ‘cheating’ partners in a relationship
Oscar winner Mahershala Ali to narrate upcoming Netflix docu-series 'Chimp Empire'

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali to narrate upcoming Netflix docu-series 'Chimp Empire'
Jennifer Aniston hilariously suggests doing movie with both Adam Sandler and Drew Berrymore

Jennifer Aniston hilariously suggests doing movie with both Adam Sandler and Drew Berrymore
Minnie Driver recalls working in Good Will Hunting: ‘great experience’

Minnie Driver recalls working in Good Will Hunting: ‘great experience’
Gisele Bündchen speaks up on 'craziest' rumours about divorce with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen speaks up on 'craziest' rumours about divorce with Tom Brady
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Giacomo Gianniotti roped in for Netflix Italian series 'Inganno'

'Grey's Anatomy' alum Giacomo Gianniotti roped in for Netflix Italian series 'Inganno'
Cillian Murphy earns first Lead Actor BAFTA nomination for final season of 'Peaky Blinders'

Cillian Murphy earns first Lead Actor BAFTA nomination for final season of 'Peaky Blinders'
Ed Sheeran reveals major plans regarding his music career

Ed Sheeran reveals major plans regarding his music career
Prince William, Harry's model cousin Lady Amelia Spencer ties knot with Greg Mallett

Prince William, Harry's model cousin Lady Amelia Spencer ties knot with Greg Mallett
Post Malone reaches 'Circles' lawsuit settlement with Tyler Armes before trial

Post Malone reaches 'Circles' lawsuit settlement with Tyler Armes before trial

Jameela Jamil opens up about her mental health movement

Jameela Jamil opens up about her mental health movement