King Charles’ affectionate term for Camilla will warm your heart

King Charles III's very affectionate term for his wife Queen Consort Camilla has been revealed by a royal photographer.



Arthur Edwards, who has photographed the royal family for decades, has reflected on how Queen Camilla "brings out the best" in the King in his new photo book, called "Behind The Crown: My Life Photographing the Royal Family."

The cameraman, in conversation with People about his experiences, said Charles “always” refers to Camilla as “my darling wife”.

Edwards, in his book, wrote that Camilla “has such a wonderful sense of fun” and “has brought a spring to Charles’ step”. He also recalled following the two on their first tour of the US as a married couple, when they held the titles Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

"I remember going to a market north of Los Angeles, and someone gave her a peach or something and [Camilla] started to eat it, which no royal would do,” he told the publication. But she did. She really enjoyed it. And I remember saying, ‘Diana would never do that’. But she was different. And she brought a whole new meaning for Prince Charles."

Edwards added: “He’s now a much happier person. He’s contented. And he always refers to her as "my darling wife’."