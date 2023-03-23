 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt, Katrina, Priyanka's 'Jee Le Zaraa': Farhan Akhtar steps out for 'location scout'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Jee Le Zaraa is written and directed by Farhan Akhtar
'Jee Le Zaraa' is written and directed by Farhan Akhtar

The much-anticipated upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa starring; Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra has finally entered into the filming phase as director Farhan Akhtar has started hunting for locations.

Farhan, who will returning to the director’s chair after Dil Chahta Hai, dropped a photo of him standing in the middle of a dessert. The caption on the image read: “Searching for gold #loactionscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan.”

The picture has left fans excited. They also asked Akhtar to speed up the process and release the film as soon as possible.

One fan commented: “Speed up the process please”, while another wrote: “Wait…Sir did you just say Jee Le Zaraa?”

Jee Le Zaraa is yet another road-trip films of Farhan Akhtar just like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This time it is going to be extended with girls.

The Rock On actor announced the film back in 2021 at the 20th anniversary of directorial debut film.

Jee Le Zaraa helmed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar. The release date of the film has not been announced yet, reports News18. 

