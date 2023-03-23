Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘low-hanging fruit’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded “low-hanging fruit” for the Comedians of Hollywood.



Meghan’s former pal Nick Ede made these admissions while weighing in on the Coronation attendee list.

He started the chat off by telling Express UK that the couple has ‘surely’ become nothing but “low hanging fruit for Hollywood comedians.”

In regards to the “I think they probably will. I think at the end of the day, whether you're royal or not we all have certain family obligations.”

“Even if my dad was having a Coronation even if we weren't getting along, whatever had happened between us, I think I would have to go so I would expect to see them at the Coronation.”

“I don't think they would have thought that people like Trevor Noah, for instance, would joke about them at the Grammys and that it would be humiliating.”

“James Corden had Harry on his bus and now suddenly he's joking about them. I think there was a massive miscalculation there.”

“Humour is always about the zeitgeist of what's going on. It's about what's happening now, so they're the sort of low-hanging fruit.”