Tom Sandoval is a serial cheater: Jax Taylor

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix multiple times before finally getting caught in Raquel Leviss affair, former Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor claimed.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live, the reality star was asked a question from a fan whether he knew about Sandoval's earlier flings.

“Yes, 100 percent,” Taylor replied straightforwardly.

“I told you I was there. Not only in the Miami situation — and that was week one of their relationship by the way — but yeah, there’s been other times.”

On the wife, Brittany Cartwright probing the 43-year-old replied, “It doesn’t matter if he did it one or 10 times, he did it.”

Taylor added that the 39-year-old cheated “within the last couple of years.”

Previously, he also admitted he “wasn’t shocked” to learn "Scandoval" had been going on behind Madix’s back.