 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryujin from K-pop group Itzy talks about appreciating dance and her bandmates

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

This is the idol’s first time doing a solo pictorial
This is the idol’s first time doing a solo pictorial

K-pop girl group Itzy’s Ryujin sat down for a pictorial with Vogue Korea where she spoke about her fondness for dancing and her band members. This is the idol’s first time doing a solo pictorial.

When calling back to the days before her debut, Ryujin explained: “When I was a trainee, I honestly thought that I was the best. I was confident that I was good at dancing and sure that I looked cool when dancing. Given that, dancing always made me happy.”

Though she did add that while it's something she wants to get better at, dancing is more like work for her now. She also expressed her desire that their stage feels full even during a solo performance:

“I change clothes quickly so I watch my members’ individual performances quite closely. I feel so proud of my members who make me think, ‘you can do a performance in this way too’ and ‘they completely fill up the stage on their own.'”

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé has seen ‘Swarm,’ co-creator Janine Nabers thinks

Beyoncé has seen ‘Swarm,’ co-creator Janine Nabers thinks
Brooklyn Beckham reveals giant tattoo in honor of wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reveals giant tattoo in honor of wife Nicola Peltz
Bella Ramsey breaks her silence on ‘painful’ trolling

Bella Ramsey breaks her silence on ‘painful’ trolling
Jisoo from Blackpink drops second concept photo for solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink drops second concept photo for solo debut
Bella Ramsey confesses she cannot watch Game of Thrones: Here’s why

Bella Ramsey confesses she cannot watch Game of Thrones: Here’s why
Victoria Beckham asks fans to ‘send help’ for ‘unexpected’ family member

Victoria Beckham asks fans to ‘send help’ for ‘unexpected’ family member
Jenna Bush Hager discusses about her ‘really hard’ ectopic pregnancy

Jenna Bush Hager discusses about her ‘really hard’ ectopic pregnancy
Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day

Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day
Bella Hadid wishes for 'peaceful Ramadan' for everyone

Bella Hadid wishes for 'peaceful Ramadan' for everyone
Meghan Markle ‘should’ve warned’ Prince Harry about drug revelations

Meghan Markle ‘should’ve warned’ Prince Harry about drug revelations
Tom Brady plays with fans amid Gisele Bündchen explains failed marriage

Tom Brady plays with fans amid Gisele Bündchen explains failed marriage