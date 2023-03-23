Ryujin from K-pop group Itzy talks about appreciating dance and her bandmates

This is the idol’s first time doing a solo pictorial

K-pop girl group Itzy’s Ryujin sat down for a pictorial with Vogue Korea where she spoke about her fondness for dancing and her band members. This is the idol’s first time doing a solo pictorial.

When calling back to the days before her debut, Ryujin explained: “When I was a trainee, I honestly thought that I was the best. I was confident that I was good at dancing and sure that I looked cool when dancing. Given that, dancing always made me happy.”

Though she did add that while it's something she wants to get better at, dancing is more like work for her now. She also expressed her desire that their stage feels full even during a solo performance:

“I change clothes quickly so I watch my members’ individual performances quite closely. I feel so proud of my members who make me think, ‘you can do a performance in this way too’ and ‘they completely fill up the stage on their own.'”