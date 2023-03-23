 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
'John Wick' star gushes over to be 'Ballerina' part

John Wick star Keanu Reeves opened up about working in the spinoff Ballerina.

"Yeah, I got to work with Ana de Armas, and the director Len Wiseman, and they had a great script, and John Wick has a small part to play in it," Reeves told EW.

The star continued, "Len Wiseman was cool. He was like, 'Where do you want to pitch this story in [the] timeline?' So, it takes place between chapter 3 and chapter 4 of the John Wick stories. It was fun to put the suit back on."

The interviewee asked, "Did the suit still fit?

"It did, actually!" replied The Matrix star.

In other news, John Wick Chapter 4 is set to release on March 24. However, calls are already growing to make a fifth instalment reality.

Speaking to Total Film, the gun-fu franchise lead star Keanu Reeves reacted to the calls saying, "You have to see how the audience responds to what we did.

The only reason we've had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully, they'll like it."

The full-on action franchise director Chad Stahelski also chimed into the discussion on The Hollywood Reporter, saying that he and Keanu Reeves are "done for the moment" on the question of the fifth instalment.

“In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will open in theatres on March 24.

