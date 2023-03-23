Brooklyn Beckham reveals giant tattoo in honor of wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham showcased yet another tattoo in honor of wife Nicola Peltz and also shared that his ink collection is "between 80 to a 100" in total.

Brooklyn, during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday revealed a new giant tattoo that he has dedicated to his wife Nicola.

The 24-year-old son of former football star David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham took off his sweater to show off his latest ink work, which is a large portrait of Nicola, 28, on his arm.

The aspiring chef also revealed his collection of ink work is "in between 80 to a 100" tattoos in total, many of which are in honor of wife Nicola.

Brooklyn further shared that right underneath the actress' face, there's lyrics to the song that the couple walked down the aisle to, in April of last year.

After congratulating him on his one-year wedding anniversary, the host inquired inquired about his name change.

"It was my idea because I wanted to honor her family's last name as well, and you know I thought when we have kids I think it'll be so cute to have little Peltz-Beckham's running about," he responded.