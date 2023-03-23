 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Kelly Ripa husband was 'insanely jealous'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Kelly Ripa husband was insanely jealous
Kelly Ripa husband was 'insanely jealous' 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos opened up about their 26-year-long marriage's ups and down.

During the Sirius XM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the pair revealed they have been through some extremely tough periods in their marriage and delicately resolved them by addressing them together.

"It always gets better," the 51-year-old said.

"If you communicate and talk it through, literally, there's nothing that's insurmountable."

However, the 52-year-old singled out one odd habit of Consuelos in the past that was the source of the clash.

"My biggest complaint about you over the course of our marriage — and this is not recent, 'cause it definitely changed, and I don't know if I changed or if you changed or if it was some combination of change — but you used to be insanely jealous," said Ripa. "And that was a hard pill to swallow. It's very hard being married to somebody who is jealous. ... It's unattractive," she added.

However, Consuelos responded that self-growth helped him overcome his jealousies.

"I wanted to do some work on myself," he said. "That was one of the major things that I needed to work on, because it was getting in the way."

The duo shares two sons and one daughter. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin’s new songs considered unfit for broadcast

BTS’ Jimin’s new songs considered unfit for broadcast
'Euphoria' actor Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on how she got into industry

'Euphoria' actor Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on how she got into industry
Netflix 'Wednesday' star Christina Ricci drops hints of returning to series

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Christina Ricci drops hints of returning to series
‘The Glory’ actress Shin Ye Eun reveals how the show changed her life

‘The Glory’ actress Shin Ye Eun reveals how the show changed her life
Kim Kardashian 'embarrassed' over reports her family is banned from 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian 'embarrassed' over reports her family is banned from 2023 Met Gala
Halle Bailey recalls spending 13 hours underwater while filming 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey recalls spending 13 hours underwater while filming 'The Little Mermaid'
Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his lead track

Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his lead track
K-pop groups TXT and New Jeans set to perform at Lollapalooza

K-pop groups TXT and New Jeans set to perform at Lollapalooza

King Charles making 'huge mistake' by shunning Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?

King Charles making 'huge mistake' by shunning Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?
Blackpink’s Jisoo breaks record ahead of solo debut

Blackpink’s Jisoo breaks record ahead of solo debut
‘Mission: Impossible 8’ sees return of THIS actor from first movie’s vault scene

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ sees return of THIS actor from first movie’s vault scene
K-pop group TXT continue charting on Billboard’s Top 60

K-pop group TXT continue charting on Billboard’s Top 60