 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles makes first state visit to protest-hit France

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

King Charles makes first state visit to protest-hit France
King Charles makes first state visit to protest-hit France

London: Charles III arrives in France on Sunday for his first state visit as king, but the planned celebrations of historic cross-Channel relations face potential disruption from protests over unpopular pension reforms.

Officials on both sides are keeping a close eye on the waves of strikes and disruption across France that could cause last-minute changes to the carefully crafted three-day programme.

One concern is that protesters will use the occasion to publicise their fight against President Emmanuel Macron´s bid to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Striking trade unionists have even threatened to withhold red carpets for the visit but the body responsible insisted they would be rolled out as planned.

Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are due to tour Paris and Bordeaux before heading to Germany.

Buckingham Palace has said the visits "will celebrate Britain´s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values".

"It will also provide an opportunity to look forwards and demonstrate the many ways the UK is working in partnership with France and Germany", including tackling climate change and in Ukraine. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

King Charles performs THIS royal duty ahead of France visit

King Charles performs THIS royal duty ahead of France visit
Brie Larson talks of Elijah Allan-Blitz breakup: ‘I don’t have a plan’

Brie Larson talks of Elijah Allan-Blitz breakup: ‘I don’t have a plan’
Christina Applegate backs SKIMS ad featuring disabled model

Christina Applegate backs SKIMS ad featuring disabled model

Larsa Pippen defends box braids in emotional clapback: ‘I’m not white’

Larsa Pippen defends box braids in emotional clapback: ‘I’m not white’
Prince Harry appoints his friend to board of his charity

Prince Harry appoints his friend to board of his charity

Russia uses Prince William's Poland visit to escalate tensions

Russia uses Prince William's Poland visit to escalate tensions

Author claims Prince Harry still using drugs

Author claims Prince Harry still using drugs

Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about 'great' 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi

Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about 'great' 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi
Red carpet threat for King Charles visit to France

Red carpet threat for King Charles visit to France
King Charles told Prince Harry his lawsuit against media was 'suicide mission'

King Charles told Prince Harry his lawsuit against media was 'suicide mission'
Prince Harry eyes 'watered' as psychic told Princess Diana is 'very proud' of him

Prince Harry eyes 'watered' as psychic told Princess Diana is 'very proud' of him
Prince Harry was not 'surprised' when Palace 'cut ties' after Megxit

Prince Harry was not 'surprised' when Palace 'cut ties' after Megxit