King Charles makes first state visit to protest-hit France

London: Charles III arrives in France on Sunday for his first state visit as king, but the planned celebrations of historic cross-Channel relations face potential disruption from protests over unpopular pension reforms.



Officials on both sides are keeping a close eye on the waves of strikes and disruption across France that could cause last-minute changes to the carefully crafted three-day programme.

One concern is that protesters will use the occasion to publicise their fight against President Emmanuel Macron´s bid to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Striking trade unionists have even threatened to withhold red carpets for the visit but the body responsible insisted they would be rolled out as planned.

Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are due to tour Paris and Bordeaux before heading to Germany.

Buckingham Palace has said the visits "will celebrate Britain´s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values".

"It will also provide an opportunity to look forwards and demonstrate the many ways the UK is working in partnership with France and Germany", including tackling climate change and in Ukraine. (AFP)