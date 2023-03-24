 
Friday Mar 24 2023
Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué breaks silence on Shakira breakup: 'I do what I want'

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué finally breaks silence after being accused of cheating on Shakira.

Piqué’s admissions were shared in an interview with Spanish outlet El País.

He started the chat by addressing the cheating allegations and said, “It is not like that. The problem is how people perceive it or how the press sells it.”

“I keep doing what I want,” he also said. “The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be true to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image.”

“The people I care about and the ones I love are the ones who know me. The rest I don't care.”

“I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have. I'm very happy. There have been changes in my life, and I have known how to preserve happiness.”

This admission comes shortly after a source told Page Six about an instance where Piqué's current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, was seen in the background of one of his Zoom calls, back in 2021.

Per the source in question, Shakira felt “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.”

