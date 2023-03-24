 
‘Stranger Things’ writers shut down ‘Eleven’ spinoff speculations

‘Stranger Things’ writers shut down ‘Eleven’ spinoff speculations 

Netflix hit series, Stranger Things’ writers have shut down reports claiming that the show’s lead star Millie Bobby Brown turned down a $12 million offer for a spinoff about Eleven.

For the unversed, a Stranger Things spinoff is in development, with the show creators; Matt and Ross Duffer confirming in July 2022 that the spinoff won't follow any characters from the original series.

However, the Daily Mail recently reported that the Enola Holmes star had been in talks for a spinoff film about Eleven, but had rejected the multi-million dollar offer.

On Wednesday, the official writers’ room account for the hit Netflix series responded with a tweet stating that all of the rumors about Brown involved (or not involved in) a potential spin off are false.

“Yeah, there's nothing in this article that is true,” they said on Twitter in response to a MailOnline report.

They continued, “Don't know why we have to keep debunking this rumor but get those clicks you guys!”

Earlier this month, Brown, 19, revealed she's been feeling “very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up.”

“I'm definitely ready to wrap up,” Brown said, adding, “I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and we know of it, it's been in our lives for a very long time.”

