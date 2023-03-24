 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
Ben Affleck’s honest confession about Jennifer’s Lopez love for Yellowstone

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Ben Affleck has recently made surprising revelation about his wife Jennifer Lopez’s unexpected love for Paramount Network’s series Yellowstone.

During his appearance on The Bill Simmons podcast,” Affleck shared what drew the singer to the series.

“Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly,” said 50-year-old.

Affleck continued, “Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has with the kid in the car about the ways to become rich.”

While discussing about what she loves about the series, Affleck mentioned, “Jennifer was like, ‘I love this story of these two.’ I was like, ‘Wait a minute? With Hauser? With Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?’”

“I’m kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone,” he quipped.

Elsewhere in the interview, Affleck also talked about Hauser’s perfect casting on the hit series.

“He is very convincing as that guy. I think America believes he is Rip,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Affleck was also accompanied by his friend/collaborator and new movie AIR co-star Matt Damon 

