Prince Harry threatening ‘backup plans’ for King Charles

File Footage

King Charles’ office is reportedly busy making ‘dual’ plans for the Coronation, incase Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become a no-show.



An inside source close to the Palace has brought these revelations to light.

Per their findings, there are two game plans being drawn up, for King Charles’ Coronation.

Reportedly, “One includes Harry and Meghan and one doesn’t," according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

However, as of now “timings are all approximate at this stage, but they are working towards a timetable now.”

This revelation follows an admission by The Sun’s sources who promise, “Harry and Meg will not be involved in any family procession or appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet thousands of well-wishers in The Mall.”