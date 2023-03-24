 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘are terror’ within Palace walls

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just stepped forward to warn of the ‘terror’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inspire within Palace walls.

These admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Louise Roberts.

Her admissions were shared during an interview with Sky News Australia.

There, she was quoted saying, “Who knows what they’ll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the coronation?”

However, she stressed, “the problem is that anyone who could be close to them, for example, [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton], won’t tell them anything.”

Because “everyone’s terrified. Everything’s for sale. Every indiscretion or aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit.”

She also pointed out how “their [Harry and Meghan] value comes from their proximity to the royal family,” thus “they are only relevant if they have currency with the royal family.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group IVE set to make American debut

K-pop group IVE set to make American debut
Rio Ferdinand claims he's ‘never’ seen Victoria Beckham eat anything

Rio Ferdinand claims he's ‘never’ seen Victoria Beckham eat anything

Cher to perform at the iHearRadio Music Awards

Cher to perform at the iHearRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift continues her charitable streak on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift continues her charitable streak on Eras Tour
King Charles visit to France postponed over protests

King Charles visit to France postponed over protests
BTS Jimin makes solo appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

BTS Jimin makes solo appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Lana Del Rey drops album 'Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd'

Lana Del Rey drops album 'Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd'
BTS Jimin brings music video of 'Like Crazy' from his first solo album 'Face'

BTS Jimin brings music video of 'Like Crazy' from his first solo album 'Face'
Prince William in ‘utter betrayal’: ‘Patience wearing thin’

Prince William in ‘utter betrayal’: ‘Patience wearing thin’
Prince Harry 'see’s not' the damage done to the Firm

Prince Harry 'see’s not' the damage done to the Firm
King Charles comes out in support of Prince William amid Russian criticism

King Charles comes out in support of Prince William amid Russian criticism
Rihanna receives ‘dramatic’ marriage proposal after security stops unidentified man

Rihanna receives ‘dramatic’ marriage proposal after security stops unidentified man