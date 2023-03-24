Brooklyn Beckham on being in a ‘throuple’ with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham got candid about being in ‘throuple’ with his wife Nicola Peltz and their good friend Selena Gomez.

The aspiring chef, 24, called the Only Murders in the Building star a "very sweet girl" as he talked about their friendship trio while appearing Thursday on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"She says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl," said Beckham of Gomez.

The Cookin' with Brooklyn star gushed over his wife, saying, "I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along."

Earlier, Gomez shared a glimpse of her New Year 2023 getaway with Brooklyn and Nicola with her fans on social media.

The Wolves singer, 30, shared snaps of the trio snuggling up to each other on a yacht. "Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone," she captioned the shots.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brooklyn, who is the eldest son of football legend David and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, showed off the giant portrait tattoo he has of his wife on his arm.