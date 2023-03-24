 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Pooja Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to wear masks

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Pooja Bhatt was last seen in Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Pooja Bhatt was last seen in 'Chup: Revenge of The Artist'

Pooja Bhatt has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease; the actress shared the news through twitter along with an old video that featured kids banging utensils to drive away the virus in 2020.

She wrote: “And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around and can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon.”

The video she posted was initially shared by a twitter user with a caption that read: “Three years ago, on this day, Indians following the advice of Modi were driving away coronavirus from the country by banging utensils!”

After hearing the news, netizens got worried for Pooja and sent her love and wishes for her speedy recovery.

One of the fans wrote: “Be well soon, Pooja. Binge on anything and everything it’s a free pass! Bhatt replied: “Thankfully I have no appetite!”

Meanwhile another fan wrote: “Dang! Get well soon! And welcome to our group of ‘experienced’ ones! My friend said she had her best ideas during the forced quarantine.” The 51-years old actress replied: “Yes nothing like a reminder of one’s mortality to have the best thoughts.”

Pooja Bhatt is a renowned director and voice over artist. She has also starred in numerous films like; Sadak 2, Bombay Begums, and Chup: Revenge of The Artist, reports HindustanTimes. 

