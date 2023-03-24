 
King Charles comes out in support of Prince William amid Russian criticism

King Charles has extended support to his eldest son Prince William as Russia mocked the Prince of Wales over secret visit to Poland.

According to Daily Mail, Prince William has been mocked by Russia after he thanked British troops for 'defending our freedoms' while on a surprise visit to Poland just miles from the Ukranian border.

According to palace, the Prince of Wales arrived in Warsaw as part of a two-day trip to Poland to thank British and Polish troops involved in the war in Ukraine, as well as to learn more about how the country has cared for displaced Ukrainian refugees.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King who is in France, took to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and shared unseen photos of Prince William from his Poland visit.

In the supporting message, the palace says: “The Prince of Wales has spent two days in Poland, meeting British and Polish troops, as well as learning more about how the country has cared for displaced Ukrainian refugees.”


