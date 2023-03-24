 
Friday Mar 24 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's brand 'diminishing'

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s image will be ‘diminished significantly’ if they don’t’ attend the Coronation.

TalkTV host Vanessa Feltz brought these revelations and claims to light.

She warned against the consequences of not attending the Coronation and claimed that the couple risks diminishing their own star value, if they snub this event.

“Of course they should come and I think they will come; I'd be very surprised if they didn’t come,” she claimed.

“They need to come because they need to reinforce their royal credentials. If they are not there, then they diminish their own earning capacity; their own cachet diminishes if they are not there.”

“They’ve got to be royal, if they aren’t royal they don’t count, so they must come.”

