Rio Ferdinand claims he's ‘never’ seen Victoria Beckham eat anything

Former English footballer Rio Ferdinand opened up on his friendship with David and Victoria Beckham.

In his latest interview, the BT Sports pundit, 44, detailed the posh designer’s diet and left fans surprised.

Rio, who played with David, 47, at Manchester United and with England, claimed that he's never seen Posh Spice, 48, eat anything over the years.

Speaking to Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O on Thursday, Rio shared the former Spice Girls alum’s eating habits and said, "I've never seen her eat anything. I don't remember anything that sticks out of my memory, to be honest."

Rio was quick to clarify Victoria was 'nice' during their meetings, as host Jackie continued to grill the former footballer about the Spice Girl and joked, "You can't be asking a player about another soccer player's wife."

Rio’s fun conversation came after David revealed Victoria had eaten the same thing - a basic meal - for years. "I get quite emotional about food and wine," he said in an interview in 2021.

The mother-of-four later clarified her husband’s claims, saying, "I mean, talk about making me sound boring!"

Victoria told Vogue in July, "No. What he meant is that he’s never met anyone who’s more disciplined with the way that they eat.”