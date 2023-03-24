Sheryl Lee Ralph opens up about being sexually assaulted by TV judge

Sheryl Lee Ralph has recently broken her silence on being sexually assaulted by a famous television judge few years ago.



During her appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee podcast earlier this week, the Emmy winner recounted, “I’m at a very public place. I was suited. I had my suit on. I was handling my business for the television show I was on at that time. He and I were on the same network.”

The Abbot Elementary star alleged, “This man walked in, grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around and rammed his nasty ass tongue down my throat. And everybody at the network saw it.”

However, she didn’t report back then as people from the network, which she didn’t name, requested her to stay silent to avoid “bad press”.

“Somebody on the network tapped me on the shoulder saying, ‘Please don’t,’” claimed the 66-year-old.

The actress continued, “They did not want any bad press around their show and did not care what had just happened to me.”

Years later, Sheryl said that she decided to talk about this assault mainly because she could other women to stand up for themselves.

“Speak up, tell your truth, do not carry the burden of the pain … especially if you feel like it’s something you can’t work through,” she concluded.