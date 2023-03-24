Selena Gomez implores fans to be kind after Hailey Bieber call: 'want this all to stop'

Selena Gomez implored fans to be "kind" after she finding out that Hailey Bieber is "hateful negativity" and "death threats" amid Tik Tok drama.

The 30-year-old turned to Instagram to call out those who harassed the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and spreading hate against the model.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," the singer revealed in an Instagram story on Friday, as she pleaded with fans to leave the model alone.

"This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying" she added.

The Come & Get It singer concluded the post writing "I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

For those unaware, this whole drama around Selena, Hailey and Justin started at the end of February 2023, when some fans on TikTok started scrutinizing Hailey's treatment of the Wolves singer amid speculation that the model had been subtly disrespectful towards the singer on her social media for years.

However, neither Hailey nor her husband and Selena's ex-boyfriend Bieber have addressed this drama.

Before this, in September during an interview on Call Her Daddy podcast Hailey broke the silence on the hatred she received from people online and its tremendous toll on her mental health, particularly "when things can get really dark, and you can start having thoughts of, like, it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore, which I have had before in the past."

This is not the first time that Selena has asked her fans to be kinder, on March 6, the Calm Down singer thanked fans for their support on her TikTok and added, "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy, and I only want good for everyone. All my love."