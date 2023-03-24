K-pop group Stray Kids to make appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Their appearance will be broadcast on March 29th next week

K-pop band Stray Kids is set to appear on the American late-night talk show named Jimmy Kimmel Live. They made the announcement on March 23rd, stating that they would be coming soon.

Their appearance will be broadcast on March 29th next week. The group is currently in America wrapping up the rescheduled shows for their Maniac world tour. Two of their shows were scheduled for Atlanta on March 22nd and 23rd and afterwards, they will be performing at Fort Worth on March 26th and 27th.

It was reported earlier that the group would be making a comeback in April and that they had finished filming for a new music video. Their agency JYP Entertainment released a statement, clarifying: “They did complete filming their new music video, but the comeback schedule has not been confirmed yet.”