Friday Mar 24 2023
Friday Mar 24, 2023

Diane Keaton confesses she won’t ever date again

Diane Keaton has recently shared why she won’t ever date again and never be in a relationship.

In a new interview with AARP The Magazine for April/May cover story, the actress revealed, “I don't date. Highly unlikely.”

Diane continued, “I don't remember anyone calling me, going, ‘This is So-and-So, I'd like to take you out’. They don't happen. Of course not.”

On other hand, the Oscar-winning actress hasn’t married but she has a family of her which include two children who she adopted in her 50s and a pet dog Reggie.

While talking about her children, the 77-year-old star said, “They’re great kids. They’re doing good.”

Diane is fond of dogs and therefore, she shared, “A friend of mine gave her to me. I didn't even ask for her. He came to me and said, 'I think you need this dog.' I was like, 'OK, I guess?' Of course, now I just love her.”

Diane gushed, “Dogs are irresistible. They're just idiots. Reggie is a big jerk, and she's hilarious.”

Earlier in January, the actress told Extra, “I have not been on a date in 15 years.”

“They probably just thought, Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine,” she added.

