Friday Mar 24 2023
Ranbir Kapoor spotted at hospital, fans compare him to Kabir Singh

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at hospital for the shoot of Animal
Ranbir Kapoor is right now shooting for Animal and to shoot a hospital sequence, he was spotted at a hospital in a rugged avatar which is quite similar to Shahid Kapoor’s character as Kabir Singh. The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

In a clip shared on Twitter by a fan account, Ranbir was spotted at a local hospital in Mumbai where he is dressed in a hospital gown with a huge beard walking towards the lift. The tweet is captioned as, “Animal on the loose in a hospital #RanbirKapoor #SandeepReddyVanga.”

However, Sandeep in an old interview made it clear that Ranbir’s character in Animal is in no way similar to Kabir Singh. He said, “I don’t think Ranbir’s character is close to Kabir Singh. You won’t find any similarity in the characters but there’s definitely violence. What will be common between both the movies is that they’re character-driven stories."

