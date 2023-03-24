Tom Brady shares cryptic post following Gisele Bündchen's interview

Tom Brady responded to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's latest bombshell interview with a cryptic post.

On March 23, Tom Brady shared a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson on his social media.

As per Enews, the cryptic quote about "false friends" is raising some eyebrows as it comes a day after Gisele Bündchen's Vanity Fair interview.

"What is success?" the quote read. "To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate the beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or esteemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded!"

The retired quarterback, who shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with the supermodel, shared the quote with three heart emojis on his Instagram story.