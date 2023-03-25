 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlene of Monaco reacts to divorce rumours

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Princess Charlene of Monaco reacts to divorce rumours
Princess Charlene of Monaco reacts to divorce rumours

Princess Charlene of Monaco has reacted to rumours she and her husband Prince Albert are divorcing, and dubbed these "malicious."

According to the Express UK, Monaco palace has furiously hit back at the claims.

The report quoted the spokesperson as saying, “I would like to formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded."

Rumours were rife Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco could be on the verge of separating after nearly 12 years together after the French magazine claimed the prince and princess are in the process of separation.

Charlene and Albert married in July 2011 and the royal couple share two children together ---eight-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles France trip was scrapped due to ‘terrible optics’

King Charles France trip was scrapped due to ‘terrible optics’
Reese Witherspoon selling her company caused divorce from Jim Toth: Report

Reese Witherspoon selling her company caused divorce from Jim Toth: Report
Gwyneth Paltrow dismisses similarities with Taylor Swift’s ‘symbolic’ $1 countersuit

Gwyneth Paltrow dismisses similarities with Taylor Swift’s ‘symbolic’ $1 countersuit
Jane Fonda claims Jennifer Lopez ‘never apologized’

Jane Fonda claims Jennifer Lopez ‘never apologized’
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for season 20 at ABC

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for season 20 at ABC
King Charles trip to Germany will go ahead as planned: report

King Charles trip to Germany will go ahead as planned: report
Gwyneth Paltrow believed ski collision was ‘assault’?

Gwyneth Paltrow believed ski collision was ‘assault’?
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reconciliation ‘unlikely’ despite getting ‘therapy’

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reconciliation ‘unlikely’ despite getting ‘therapy’

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth split after 12 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth split after 12 years of marriage
After Harry and Meghan, more royal family members to lose their London homes

After Harry and Meghan, more royal family members to lose their London homes

Harry will not be required to pay homage to Queen Consort Camilla at coronation: report

Harry will not be required to pay homage to Queen Consort Camilla at coronation: report

King Charles has stopped royals from unfollowing Harry and Meghan?

King Charles has stopped royals from unfollowing Harry and Meghan?