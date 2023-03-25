 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Noah Schnapp expresses excitement for shooting ‘Stranger Things’ finale, ‘so bittersweet’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Noah Schnapp expresses excitement for shooting ‘Stranger Things’ finale, ‘so bittersweet’
Noah Schnapp expresses excitement for shooting ‘Stranger Things’ finale, ‘so bittersweet’

Netflix’s record-breaking hit series Stranger Things is heading toward the end and the show’s cast and crew gear up to start filming the fifth and final season.

Ahead of its shooting, series star Noah Schnapp has shared that it's going to be "bittersweet" filming the final season because he's been working on it since childhood.

Stranger Things season one wowed fans with the mysterious alternate world of the Upside Down when Will Byers (Schnapp) went missing after being attacked by the Demogorgon.

Schnapp, 18, who excited to start filming the fifth and final chapter of the hit series, recently spoke to Collider ahead of his performance in the psychological thriller, The Tutor.

Speaking of Stranger Things finale, Schnapp said, "I mean, just wrapping Stranger Things — so bittersweet. I mean, it's obviously kind of what made me, I guess, as an actor, and I've grown up on the show.

“I first started on it when I was 10 and now I'm, like, an adult. So, it's crazy."

"I'm really excited to get shooting,” shared Schnapp. He also admitted, “the last season looks really good, and when it's over I'm definitely going to be crying and upset, but excited for what the future holds.”

Schnapp recently made headlines after coming out as gay on TikTok, noting that he's "more similar to Will than I thought," referring to the fact that his Stranger Things character is also gay.

More From Entertainment:

Tourists to get chance to walk in King Charles coronation footsteps

Tourists to get chance to walk in King Charles coronation footsteps
Beyoncé, Balmain to create couture collection inspired by Renaissance album

Beyoncé, Balmain to create couture collection inspired by Renaissance album
Princess Charlene of Monaco reacts to divorce rumours

Princess Charlene of Monaco reacts to divorce rumours
King Charles France trip was scrapped due to ‘terrible optics’

King Charles France trip was scrapped due to ‘terrible optics’
Olivia Wilde net worth unearthed amid accusations Jason Sudeikis causing debt

Olivia Wilde net worth unearthed amid accusations Jason Sudeikis causing debt
Reese Witherspoon selling her company caused divorce from Jim Toth: Report

Reese Witherspoon selling her company caused divorce from Jim Toth: Report
Gwyneth Paltrow dismisses similarities with Taylor Swift’s ‘symbolic’ $1 countersuit

Gwyneth Paltrow dismisses similarities with Taylor Swift’s ‘symbolic’ $1 countersuit
Jane Fonda claims Jennifer Lopez ‘never apologized’

Jane Fonda claims Jennifer Lopez ‘never apologized’
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for season 20 at ABC

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for season 20 at ABC
King Charles trip to Germany will go ahead as planned: report

King Charles trip to Germany will go ahead as planned: report
Gwyneth Paltrow believed ski collision was ‘assault’?

Gwyneth Paltrow believed ski collision was ‘assault’?
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reconciliation ‘unlikely’ despite getting ‘therapy’

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reconciliation ‘unlikely’ despite getting ‘therapy’