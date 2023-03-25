 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a veiled dig at Kanye West?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a veiled dig at Kanye West?
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a veiled dig at Kanye West?

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently released a powerful statement against antisemitism.

Some have suggested that the message was directed toward Kanye West.

The Terminator actor posted a 12-minute-long video on growing antisemitism in the US.

In his video message, the bulky actor seemingly took a veiled dig against the controversial rapper for suffering major setbacks due to his anti-Semitic views.

"I've seen enough people throw away their futures for hateful beliefs," adding, "so I want to speak to you before you find your regrets at the end of that path," he added.

The Predator actor also apparently advised Ye and other anti-Semites.

"I mean it's easier to find a scapegoat for a problem than to try and make things better ourselves, right? But let me be clear: You will not find success at the end of that road."

The Commando star recalled his "hateful ideology" burden that his father, a former Nazi soldier, turned to alcohol to forget the "painful" past, "They were all broken."

"They fell for a horrible, loser ideology," the 75-year-old added.

However, the critically-acclaimed actor gave an olive branch to "cancelled rapper" and like-minded individuals.

"Despite all the things we might disagree about, my friends might say, 'Arnold, don't talk to those people, it's not worth it,' I don't care what they say. I care about you. I think you're worth it. I know that nobody's perfect. I understand how people can fall into the trap of prejudice and hate."

Explaining to the outcasts that there's always a second chance, "no matter how far you've gone, you still have a chance to choose a life of strength…You have to fight the war against yourself…The other path is easier.

You don't have to change anything; everything in your life that you aren't happy about can be somebody else's fault."

Meanwhile, Anti-Defamation League, a racism watchdog, released a new report highlighting West's toxic anti-Semitic outbursts inspired dozens of anti-semitic attacks across The United States.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s contrasting fashion choices laid bare

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s contrasting fashion choices laid bare
Millie Bobby Brown locks publishing deal for debut novel ‘Nineteen Steps’

Millie Bobby Brown locks publishing deal for debut novel ‘Nineteen Steps’
Bill Maher takes apart Hollywood's Nepo babies

Bill Maher takes apart Hollywood's Nepo babies
Olivia Wilde logs a win in custody battle with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde logs a win in custody battle with Jason Sudeikis
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes fails to woo major TV studios?

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes fails to woo major TV studios?
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down ‘retirement’ trolls, ‘that would be nice’

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down ‘retirement’ trolls, ‘that would be nice’
Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer' will be Christopher Nolan's longest film

Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer' will be Christopher Nolan's longest film

A look at British monarchs cancelled trips

A look at British monarchs cancelled trips
Jeremy Renner reunites with snowplow after accident, ‘feels like the Green Mile’

Jeremy Renner reunites with snowplow after accident, ‘feels like the Green Mile’
Dwayne The Rock Johnson gets a ‘makeover’ by his daughters: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson gets a ‘makeover’ by his daughters: Watch
Royal family’s future rest on Kate Middleton?

Royal family’s future rest on Kate Middleton?
'Paint' star Owen Wilson reflects on finding calmness in 'crayons'

'Paint' star Owen Wilson reflects on finding calmness in 'crayons'