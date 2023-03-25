Meghan Markle’s real feelings about her engagement ring laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially announced their engagement back in November 2017.

For their first interview with BBC as an affianced couple, the Duke of Sussex explained the design behind the ring and why he chose each individual diamond.

“The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s her favourite,” he told the interviewer. “And the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection, to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

However, by 2019, the former Suits actress upgraded her engagement ring, because the ring was no longer “yellow gold” as Harry previously stated. The band had clearly been replaced by a thin micro-pavé band, which surprised many fans.

Body language expert, Judi James, took a look back to the couple’s original interview and explained to Express.co.uk, whether Meghan had liked the original design or not.

“A very young bride on her first marriage will often be thrilled with any design of engagement ring,” began James. “But as a very style-conscious woman in her second marriage, Meghan was much more likely to have her ideal design firmly in her mind and this could have led to her modifications.”

She added that “divorce does a lot to focus the thinking in terms of a second trip up the aisle, which can affect the choices of the husband as well as extending to the ring and the dress.”

She claimed that while the couple was “clearly in a very besotted stage of love” but Meghan was “probably well past the stage in life where a Haribo ring will do.”

James pointed out that when the interviewer asked about the ring, Meghan “looks down with a smile but then looks up at Harry to deflect the question to him.”

“This is despite the fact that it seems to have been asked of her. Her ring hand is placed on top of their handclasp,” she described. “This is so that the ring is visible but without being totally displayed.”

She added, “It’s Harry who picks her ring finger up to show it as he describes what it is made from like a QVC salesman.”

Of how she really felt about the ring, James noted that her “body language response suggests it’s the emotional message that clearly affects and moves her more than the ring itself.”

“This is because she re-activates and looks up at the interviewer when Harry tells her that there are diamonds from his mother’s collection there,” she explained. “Even her next comment ‘He designed it’ sounds and looks like a more maternal form of pride. Meghan tends to show the ring to herself more here, looking down and flexing her fingers as she does so.”