Saturday Mar 25 2023
King Charles true feelings disclosed as France trip postponed

Britain’s King Charles true feelings have been disclosed after his much-anticipated France trip was postponed on Friday.

The I News, citing a royal source, reported, “The King is naturally very disappointed at the cancellation of his and the Queen Consort’s visit to France.

“He was looking forward to meeting with President Macron a great deal and hearing from him how our two great nations are working together to increase our ties even further.”

A planned visit to France from Sunday by King Charles was postponed due to ongoing protests over pension reform.

The trip was due to be his first foreign tour as King since ascending to the throne last September.

King Charles will reschedule his state visit to France, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, after days of civil unrest over unpopular pension reforms forced the trip to be postponed.

Royal officials said Charles and Queen Consort Camilla "greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found", a statement said.

After France, Charles was expected to travel to Germany on Wednesday.

