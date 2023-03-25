Gisele Bündchen returns to modelling after interview about Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen returned to modelling as she was spotted at Miami Beach posing for another photoshoot for Louis Vuitton.

The photoshoot comes days after her tell-all Vanity Fair interview, via People Magazine.

In the wide-ranging interview, the mom of two had opened up about a many things including her devastating divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady.

In the photos shared by People, Bündchen (who topped Forbes’ highest paying model list for 14 years running) appeared to be shooting a new campaign for Louis Vuitton.

She wore a cut-out one-piece covered in the label’s signature ‘LV’ logo and a gold chain necklace. Her hair is styled in her signature natural waves as she poses with a luggage on the sand.

In her first campaign following her split in October from the NFL quarterback, Bündchen posed topless while showcasing the brand’s Yayoi Kusama collection.

In the weeks following, she was photographed in Miami wearing a variety of daring swimsuit looks for what was later revealed to be her Vanity Fair cover shoot.

In the interview, she shared some insight into her divorce stating that it was a “death of [her] dream.”

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she confessed. She also noted that the ending of her “dream” was “heartbreaking.”

“I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did. You give everything you got to achieve your dream,” she added. “You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part.”

The ex-couple share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Whereas, Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.