Gisele Bündchen hints at seeking a different career path from modelling

Gisele Bündchen is reportedly not in a hurry to step back into full-time modelling career.

In her recent tell-all interview with Vanity Fair, the supermodel, 42, talked about how she decided to take a step back from her flourishing career to raise her children, via W Magazine.

She shared that she had been working a decade and a half in a tough industry, so it isn’t surprising that she was ready for a break.

Recent reports surfaced earlier this year that the model was “supercharged about her career,” which isn’t the case exactly.

Now that her children are older – she shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex-husband Tom Brady – she isn’t in too much of a rush to return.

“I want to do things that I believe are an extension of me,” she said. “Being a model is not really an extension of me...It’s being an actress in a silent movie. I don’t want to be a character in anybody else’s movie. And when I do that, it doesn’t feel as comfortable for me anymore.”

However, the model isn’t exactly out of the game as she was seen shooting for a Louis Vuitton earlier this year, following her split from Brady. She posed topless while showcasing Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection.

She was recently snapped once again in Miami Beach, Florida tackling another photo for the brand. She wore a cut-out one-piece covered in the label's signature ‘LV’ logo (similar styles retail for $950) and a gold chain necklace. Her hair was styled in her signature natural waves as she posed with a luggage on the sand.