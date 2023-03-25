 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Gisele Bündchen hints at seeking a different career path from modelling

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Gisele Bündchen hints at seeking a different career path from modelling
Gisele Bündchen hints at seeking a different career path from modelling

Gisele Bündchen is reportedly not in a hurry to step back into full-time modelling career.

In her recent tell-all interview with Vanity Fair, the supermodel, 42, talked about how she decided to take a step back from her flourishing career to raise her children, via W Magazine.

She shared that she had been working a decade and a half in a tough industry, so it isn’t surprising that she was ready for a break.

Recent reports surfaced earlier this year that the model was “supercharged about her career,” which isn’t the case exactly.

Now that her children are older – she shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex-husband Tom Brady – she isn’t in too much of a rush to return.

“I want to do things that I believe are an extension of me,” she said. “Being a model is not really an extension of me...It’s being an actress in a silent movie. I don’t want to be a character in anybody else’s movie. And when I do that, it doesn’t feel as comfortable for me anymore.”

However, the model isn’t exactly out of the game as she was seen shooting for a Louis Vuitton earlier this year, following her split from Brady. She posed topless while showcasing Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection.

She was recently snapped once again in Miami Beach, Florida tackling another photo for the brand. She wore a cut-out one-piece covered in the label's signature ‘LV’ logo (similar styles retail for $950) and a gold chain necklace. Her hair was styled in her signature natural waves as she posed with a luggage on the sand.

More From Entertainment:

Jay-Z's net worth soars to $2.5 billion

Jay-Z's net worth soars to $2.5 billion
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s contrasting fashion choices laid bare

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s contrasting fashion choices laid bare
Millie Bobby Brown locks publishing deal for debut novel ‘Nineteen Steps’

Millie Bobby Brown locks publishing deal for debut novel ‘Nineteen Steps’
Brian Cox admits 'Succession' had a 'shelf life'

Brian Cox admits 'Succession' had a 'shelf life'
Bill Maher takes apart Hollywood's Nepo babies

Bill Maher takes apart Hollywood's Nepo babies
Olivia Wilde logs a win in custody battle with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde logs a win in custody battle with Jason Sudeikis
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes fails to woo major TV studios?

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes fails to woo major TV studios?
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down ‘retirement’ trolls, ‘that would be nice’

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down ‘retirement’ trolls, ‘that would be nice’
Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer' will be Christopher Nolan's longest film

Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer' will be Christopher Nolan's longest film

A look at British monarchs cancelled trips

A look at British monarchs cancelled trips
Jeremy Renner reunites with snowplow after accident, ‘feels like the Green Mile’

Jeremy Renner reunites with snowplow after accident, ‘feels like the Green Mile’
Dwayne The Rock Johnson gets a ‘makeover’ by his daughters: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson gets a ‘makeover’ by his daughters: Watch