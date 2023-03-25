 
Dwayne The Rock Johnson gets a ‘makeover’ by his daughters: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson gets a ‘makeover’ by his daughters: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson and his two young daughters have recently dished out major father-daughter goal in a recent ‘makeover’ video on social media.

On Friday, Dwayne took to Instagram and posted a video of himself and his daughters who were seen busy doing his “make-up” prior to his important zoom meeting.

However, the makeover did not go as planned which is why it seemed the Jumanji star had to cancel his meeting.

The Black Adam actor gave a background of how it all started in the caption.

“Daddy can we give you a makeover? No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min,” wrote the 50-year-old.

Dwayne continued, “PLEASE it’ll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome.”

“Zoom meeting cancelled. my two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgement. I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face – unbeknownst to me – this (expletive) stains the skin,” explained the actor

In the end, the actor reminded that this would not stay for long as they would grow out of this phase.

“Hey they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy’s in,” he concluded.

Following the post, fans showered their love to the video as one said, “This is definitely a girl dad situation.”

“I seriously watched this video so many times now and I just have to say I really love it family is love,” another added.

