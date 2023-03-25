A look at British monarchs cancelled trips

Paris: Following the postponed visit of King Charles III to France due to ongoing protests, a look at previous official visits by monarchs cancelled over unrest or diplomacy.



- British monarchs: cancelled trips -

Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, rarely cancelled her foreign visits and each time it was for health reasons.

In 2013, for example, she opted against trips to Wales and Italy due to gastroenteritis.

Charles meanwhile, when he was prince, cancelled official visits at the time of the death of his ex-wife Diana in 1997.

He had also scrapped a visit to China in 1989 when the country was gripped by massive protests.

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and the Australian Prime Minister did the same.

In 2000, Charles also postponed a visit to Vienna following the inclusion of the far-right in the new Austrian coalition government.

Britain has been on the receiving end of cancelled visits too, such as in 2012 when Queen Sofia of Spain opted out of her participation in the Elizabeth II´s Diamond Jubilee due to disagreements between Madrid and London over Gibraltar.