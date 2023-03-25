 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Camilla fighting over Prince Harry’s invite: ‘Not privileged enough’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

File Footage

Camilla is reportedly of the belief that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t deserve to attend the Coronation.

Royal sources and insiders close to Radar Online brought these claims and admissions to light.

The insider in question started the chat off by admitting that Camilla has wound up turning into “coronationzilla.”

They have just revealed that, “Camilla and Charles are disagreeing about absolutely everything, from the direction of the ceremony to which celebrities should be invited.”

“She’s even bossing Charles around over his outfit” and “There’s only so much he can take.”

Per the same insider though, the biggest point of contention is Prince Harry and his prior admissions about her being the “third wheel.”

Due to this, “Camilla feels the pair don’t even deserve the privilege of attending the coronation after Harry slammed her”.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston addresses another ‘Friends’ reunion, ‘you never know’

Jennifer Aniston addresses another ‘Friends’ reunion, ‘you never know’
'Army of the Dead' director Zack Synder gives update on sequel

'Army of the Dead' director Zack Synder gives update on sequel
K-pop artist Chuu discusses how she overcomes difficulties

K-pop artist Chuu discusses how she overcomes difficulties
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director takes aim at Oscars for not ‘recognizing’ stunts

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director takes aim at Oscars for not ‘recognizing’ stunts
BTS fans call out alleged sales manipulation of Jimin’s new album

BTS fans call out alleged sales manipulation of Jimin’s new album
BTS’ Jimin hides a Jungkook cameo in his new album

BTS’ Jimin hides a Jungkook cameo in his new album
Jimin from BTS reveals how his bandmates helped him with the album

Jimin from BTS reveals how his bandmates helped him with the album
Jimin from BTS debuts in Top 30 of UK charts

Jimin from BTS debuts in Top 30 of UK charts
Sam Neill on ‘Peaky Blinders’ assault scene: ‘Most horrible’ to film

Sam Neill on ‘Peaky Blinders’ assault scene: ‘Most horrible’ to film
BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart

BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart
Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez
Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism