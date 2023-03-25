Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes fails to woo major TV studios?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are making "desperate" bids to plot their comeback on TV screens.

However, major TV networks are not ready to welcome them aboard, as per The Post.

Recently, CBS, which is best known for daytime shows like Dr. Phil and The Drew Barrymore Show, has not entertained the scandalous pair's proposal for a show, the report added.

Last month, the duo's talent agency CAA also wooed CNN; however, the results were the same as CBS, the sources snitched to the daily.

"If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? " What's their expertise — infidelity?" a skeptical TV expert said, "They'd take anything. I think they'd host a game show at this point," the insiders added.

The lovebirds also pitched Fox Entertainment and Fox Television Stations for a syndicated show and met with executives for "general meetings" on "various opportunities" that included talks beyond a dedicated talk show, an insider confided to The Post.

However, things also did not go smoothly at the entertainment giant.

"I don't think the talks are serious at all," a source close to Fox said.

"CAA set up these meetings and everybody took them. I don't think anyone is serious. I don't think there's any there there."

Previously, Holmes and Robach have been "pitching a show a la Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos."

The power couple also met The Ellen DeGeneres Show, producers, Page Six reports.

While the GMA3 colleagues have been "selling their chemistry," the industry insiders noted they earlier had "brother/sister chemistry" and that "now they're selling sex," — which might not sell gold ratings.

Earlier, an optimistic picture was painted that Robach and Holmes might soon land their own show as their recent pitches blew away several TV executives and producers.

Reportedly, the former Good Morning America hosts' meetings with various media bigwigs and was called a success.

As one source told The U.S. Sun, the pair's "chemistry is off the charts," and "everyone loved them."