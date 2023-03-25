 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Brian Cox admits 'Succession' had a 'shelf life'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Brian Cox admits Succession had a shelf life
Brian Cox admits 'Succession' had a 'shelf life'

Actor Brian Cox has made peace with the ending of Succession.

Although Succession is an HBO show, Cox said it is the British writing team led by Jesse Armstrong who knew that it was time to stop.

Speaking about the final season 76-year-old Scottish actor said:

“These British writers have discipline and know that a show has a shelf life,” he added. “Most shows go past their sell by date but Jesse always knew he wanted to finish, although he was terrified about finishing it.”

Earlier, the actor admitted he would miss the show: “I’ll miss the cast, I’ll miss the atmosphere, I’ll miss the bonhomie,” he said.

“Logan, probably, I’ll miss a bit. But upward and onwards.”

The launch of Season 4, on March 26, sees Logan remote and disturbed, estranged from his children, who don’t attend his birthday party.

“When the kids aren’t around, he is very focused on who he is,” Cox says. “And not in a good way.”

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s contrasting fashion choices laid bare

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s contrasting fashion choices laid bare
Millie Bobby Brown locks publishing deal for debut novel ‘Nineteen Steps’

Millie Bobby Brown locks publishing deal for debut novel ‘Nineteen Steps’
Bill Maher takes apart Hollywood's Nepo babies

Bill Maher takes apart Hollywood's Nepo babies
Olivia Wilde logs a win in custody battle with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde logs a win in custody battle with Jason Sudeikis
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes fails to woo major TV studios?

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes fails to woo major TV studios?
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down ‘retirement’ trolls, ‘that would be nice’

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down ‘retirement’ trolls, ‘that would be nice’
Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer' will be Christopher Nolan's longest film

Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer' will be Christopher Nolan's longest film

A look at British monarchs cancelled trips

A look at British monarchs cancelled trips
Jeremy Renner reunites with snowplow after accident, ‘feels like the Green Mile’

Jeremy Renner reunites with snowplow after accident, ‘feels like the Green Mile’
Dwayne The Rock Johnson gets a ‘makeover’ by his daughters: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson gets a ‘makeover’ by his daughters: Watch
Gisele Bündchen returns to modelling after interview about Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen returns to modelling after interview about Tom Brady split
Royal family’s future rest on Kate Middleton?

Royal family’s future rest on Kate Middleton?