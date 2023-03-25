Millie Bobby Brown locks publishing deal for debut novel ‘Nineteen Steps’

Millie Bobby Brown is all set to conquer the literary world and become a published author as she announced her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, on Friday.

Brown, who rose to fame after playing Eleven on hit Netflix series Stranger Things, has locked a deal with William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins, who will publish the actress’ novel - inspired by her own family history.

The Enola Holmes actress, 19, turned to her Instagram and wrote, “I’m thrilled to be announcing my debut novel, Nineteen Steps, which will be publishing on 12th September 2023.”

“Nineteen Steps is a historical novel about an amazing, courageous 18-year-old woman called Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green, in London’s East End, while the second world war rages on around them,” she said, adding, “when a tragic accident occurs during an air raid one night, the consequences are catastrophic - and life will never be the same again for Nellie.”



Brown further stated, “writing Nineteen Steps has been a really special project for me. The story is inspired by true events and my own family history. I really hope you will find the true spirit of love and strength in Nineteen Steps, and I can’t wait to share it with you. It's available to pre-order now.”

“Inspired by my Nanny Ruth, this book is very personal and close to my heart,” Brown said. “I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honoured to keep her story alive.”

Brown will be next seen in upcoming film Damsel.