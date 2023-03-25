 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin tops global iTunes charts with his first solo album Face and the lead track Like Crazy. He released the album and title track’s music video on March 24th.

Quickly after their release, the album flew to the top of the iTunes charts in several countries all over the world. Like Crazy took the No. 1 spot on the Top Songs chart by March 25th in over 100 regions. The countries include the United States, Germany, Brazil, Frace, Japan, the United Kingdom, Greece and many more.

The album itself went on to claim the No. 1 spot on the Top Albums chart in around 63 regions including Mexico, Greece and Spain. He also swept the iTunes charts earlier when he released the pre-release track for his album called Set Me Free Pt. 2.

