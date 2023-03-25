Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have addressed concerns about their involvement in an upcoming Star Wars spin-off series.



The director took to Instagram Story, explaining they will act as a guest directors on one episode of Disney+ show, which is created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford.

“Lol, all of the people @ing us about getting sucked up by the ‘corporate machine’ can chill,” Kwan added.

“These headlines are always misleading. Don’t worry. We aren’t working on a whole series, we guest-directed one episode.

Jon Watts approached us to do an episode a while ago (before EEAAO even came out). We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!!!) so it was an easy yes.”

He continued, “We shot it last year and had an incredible time working with the most talented cast and crew, and I’m excited for you all to see it.”

Kwan also added their next movie will be an “original Daniels project.”

“So you can stop worrying (and stop bothering me about it),” he said.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law follows a younglings group as they searching for their way back home after getting lost in the galaxy.