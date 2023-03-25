 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have taken the internet by storm after the two singers were allegedly spotted on what appeared to be a romantic date night in New York City.

Amid Gomez and Zayn’s budding romance rumors, fans have been speculating Gigi Hadid’s reaction to the situation.

Gigi, who had an on and off relationship for seven years with Zayn and also share a two-year-old daughter, has been supportive of the former One Direction singer on finding love again, a source told Us Weekly.

“Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating,” the insider explained. “As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

The source further explained that Gigi has reportedly “moved on” from the Night Changes singer and is “having fun” when it comes to her romantic life.

Gigi and Zayn first sparked a romance in November 2015. In January 2020, the pair announced they were expecting their first child.

After welcoming baby Khai in September 2020, multiple sources confirmed in October 2021 that the pair called it quits after “having problems for a while.”

The news came after an alleged altercation between the Pillowtalk singer and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.

