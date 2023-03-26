Prince William, Kate Middleton’s neighbour given a new royal role

King Charles has offered the Marquess of Cholmondeley, neighbour to Prince William and Kate Middleton, a new royal role in the royal court, via Express.co.uk.



The Marquess, real name David Rocksavage and his wife Rose Hanbury will regain their status after he was replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain last year. The Marquess will now serve as the King’s Lord-in-Waiting.

David’s new position will see him attend important state and royal occasions and representing the monarch at official events when called to.

The Marquess, who is also a filmmaker, lives with his wife at Houghton Hall in Norfolk, close to Anmer in the East Anglian countryside surrounded by 1,000 acres of parkland.

Anmer Hall is situated just two miles from the Queen’s Sandringham home, where Prince and Princess of Wales often spend Christmas.

The Marquess and Marchioness are known to be friendly with the royals and are often seen at royal events, such as the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip in 2022.

The Marchioness has another royal connection, as her grandmother Lady Rose Lambert was a bridesmaid at Queen Elizabeth's wedding in 1947.